Shell plc (SHEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $57.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.84) to GBX 3,200 ($37.00) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.13) to GBX 2,761 ($31.92) in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,550 ($29.48) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,119.38.

Institutional Trading of Shell

About Shell

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

