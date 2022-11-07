Credit Agricole S A Buys 1,000 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Unilever were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Unilever by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 418,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 293,736 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $46.28 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

