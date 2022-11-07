Credit Agricole S A Sells 653 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in NetEase were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.37. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.02.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

