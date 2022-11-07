Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 198.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $180.46 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

