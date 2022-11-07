The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,619 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.