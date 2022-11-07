Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 8,209 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PGR opened at $126.62 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $130.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average of $118.28.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
