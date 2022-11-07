Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 8,209 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

NYSE PGR opened at $126.62 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $130.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average of $118.28.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

