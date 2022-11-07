Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.90 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $39.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

