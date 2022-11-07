Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $136.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.27. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,160 in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on A. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

