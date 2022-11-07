Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $81.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

