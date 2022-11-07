Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 483 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Calix were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Calix by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,963,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,259,000 after purchasing an additional 363,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Calix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Calix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $68.42 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Calix’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

