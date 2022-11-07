Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Raised by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,428 shares of company stock worth $44,529,298. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.04.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $282.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.81. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

