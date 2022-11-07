Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,237 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

MPC opened at $117.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.05. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $120.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

