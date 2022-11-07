Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Lifted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $96.77 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

