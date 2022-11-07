Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $324.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

