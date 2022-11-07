The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 152.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $160.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.23. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.