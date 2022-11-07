Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 215 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.6% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $62.48 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $324.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

