Keybank National Association OH Buys 19,990 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $132.31 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.82 and a 200-day moving average of $157.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

