Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 148 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KMB opened at $122.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

