Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,036 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 357,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 344,969 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 146,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.7% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

