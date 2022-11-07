Hancock Whitney Corp Has $947,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Dover by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $133.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.51 and its 200-day moving average is $128.15.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.09.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

