Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Five Below by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $149.18 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

