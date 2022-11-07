Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.30 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Gentex by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of GNTX opened at $26.66 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

