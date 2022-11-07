Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 823 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $63.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.21. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

