Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

AMP stock opened at $313.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.78.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

