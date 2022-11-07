State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 6,337 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $27,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $145.90 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 143.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

