AMG National Trust Bank Sells 136 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $408.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $421.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.04.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.