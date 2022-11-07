Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 992,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $339,328,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.04. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.75 and a 52-week high of $110.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.242 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

