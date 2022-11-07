Barings LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in ONEOK by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

