State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 50,093 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,093 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $28,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,125,000 after buying an additional 1,017,515 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,290,000 after buying an additional 1,372,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,060,000 after buying an additional 2,060,385 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

KKR opened at $51.33 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

