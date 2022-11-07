Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $28,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

