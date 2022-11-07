State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $30,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $102.83 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.68. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.