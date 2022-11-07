Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 9.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth $4,687,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 23.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Abiomed by 27.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $373.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $381.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,149. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

