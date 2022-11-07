Ascent Group LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4,603.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,014,000 after purchasing an additional 604,000 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.90.

WEC stock opened at $91.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

