Ascent Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $109.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.74.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

