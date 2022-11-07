Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $323,000 Stock Position in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.25% of OceanTech Acquisitions I worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 45.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 91,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,427 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 7.4% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 424,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 58.8% during the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 178,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Stock Up 0.2 %

OTEC opened at $10.28 on Monday. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Company Profile

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

