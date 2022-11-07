Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 30.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Shares of J stock opened at $118.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

