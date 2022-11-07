10,424 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ATO stock opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55.
Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.
