Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,981 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $199,786.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,669,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,385,135.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 974,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,067,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT opened at $6.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

