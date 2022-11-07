Citigroup Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $100.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Datadog Trading Down 6.2 %

DDOG stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,407.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.87.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,182 shares of company stock worth $4,098,802 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Datadog by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,371 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,470,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,322,000 after purchasing an additional 168,230 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

