Morgan Stanley Trims Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Target Price to $32.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 74.03%. The firm had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

