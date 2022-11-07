The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Target Price to $18.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $46.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 74.03% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.91 million. Analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

