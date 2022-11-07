eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Credit Suisse Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.50.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -364.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at eBay

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CWM LLC raised its position in eBay by 3.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in eBay by 4.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 712,386 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $40,792,000 after acquiring an additional 31,712 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in eBay by 69.8% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 555.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 22,123 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.