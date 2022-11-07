Wingstop Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Wingstop has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.6 %

WING stock opened at $153.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day moving average is $108.22. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.61. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $178.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. OTR Global raised Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

