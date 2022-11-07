Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $173.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 113.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 124,291 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.