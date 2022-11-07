QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.21.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 431,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

