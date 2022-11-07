Morgan Stanley Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $124.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,407.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.87. Datadog has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock worth $4,098,802. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

