Bank of America Lowers Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler downgraded Lincoln National from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lincoln National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 6.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Lincoln National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

