Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $90.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.08.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 70.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

