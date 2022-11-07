HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $380.00 at Cowen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on HubSpot from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of HubSpot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $426.00.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $265.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.44.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.