Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Wedbush

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

